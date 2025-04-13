Jon Corzine Breaks Down Trump’s Economic Wreckage

Former NJ Governor and Goldman Sachs CEO Jon Corzine joins host John Avlon to unpack the devastating consequences of Trump’s chaotic trade policies. From the collapse of trust in U.S. markets to the looming threat of losing the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, this episode dives deep into the economic, geopolitical, and institutional risks facing America. Corzine draws on his unique expertise to explore what happens when partisanship undermines the rule of law, and whether there’s a way to fix it.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.