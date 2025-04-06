Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
17

The Real Cost of Trump’s Tariffs Around The World! (with Kori Schake)

How to fix it.
John Avlon
Apr 06, 2025
∙ Paid
7
17
Share

Kori Schake from the American Enterprise Institute discusses how Trump's administration is damaging U.S. alliances and national security through protectionism and erratic diplomacy. Exploring tariffs, NATO tensions, China's global influence through TikTok, and the erosion of democratic norms, Schake outlines the urgent need for patriotic civic action to restore America's role in the world.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Audio
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Avlon
Recent Episodes
The Death of Debate: How Power Is Killing Free Speech in America (with Greg Lukianoff)
  John Avlon and Greg Lukianoff
The Trick To Stopping Trump's Chaos (with Larry Diamond)
  John Avlon and Larry Diamond
Can Democrats Ditch Identity Politics? (with Thomas Chatterton Williams)
  John Avlon
Trump’s Pivot to Putin? (with Michael McFaul)
  John Avlon and Michael McFaul
You Should Give A Damn About The National Debt (w/ Maya MacGuineas)
  John Avlon
Rethinking the Environmental Movement (with Rachel Pritzker)
  John Avlon
End the Tech Overlords' Self-Protection Racket (with Chris Hughes)
  John Avlon and Chris Hughes