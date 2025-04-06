The Real Cost of Trump’s Tariffs Around The World! (with Kori Schake)

Kori Schake from the American Enterprise Institute discusses how Trump's administration is damaging U.S. alliances and national security through protectionism and erratic diplomacy. Exploring tariffs, NATO tensions, China's global influence through TikTok, and the erosion of democratic norms, Schake outlines the urgent need for patriotic civic action to restore America's role in the world.

