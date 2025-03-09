Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
11

Trump’s Pivot to Putin?

Former U.S. Ambassador Exposes Why The Shift Is So Horrifying
John Avlon
and
Michael McFaul
Mar 09, 2025
∙ Paid
4
11
Share

John Avlon and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to discuss the Trump administration’s alarming realignment towards Russia. From halting military aid to Ukraine to inviting Putin back into the G7, McFaul breaks down the stunning policy shifts that threaten America's democratic alliances.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Audio
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael McFaul
Writes McFaul's World Subscribe
John Avlon
Recent Episodes
You Should Give A Damn About The National Debt (w/ Maya MacGuineas)
  John Avlon
Rethinking the Environmental Movement (with Rachel Pritzker)
  John Avlon
End the Tech Overlords' Self-Protection Racket (with Chris Hughes)
  John Avlon and Chris Hughes
The AI War on Normal People (with Andrew Yang)
  John Avlon
Make Congress Work (with Yuval Levin)
  John Avlon
DOGE Is Doing it Wrong (with Philip K. Howard)
  John Avlon
Keeping the Faith in the Fight to Defend Democracy (Anne Applebaum)
  John Avlon and Anne Applebaum