The Trick To Stopping Trump's Chaos (with Larry Diamond)

How to fix it.
John Avlon
Mar 23, 2025
∙ Paid
2
10
Share

Larry Diamond joins John Avlon to sound the alarm on the growing threat of authoritarianism in America. From legal intimidation to undermining democratic institutions, they break down Trump’s “authoritarian project” and what we can do to resist it—through civil action, unity, and courage.

Leave a comment

show notes
Democracy Without America?

This Is What the Courts Can Do if Trump Defies Them

First They Came for Columbia

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

John Avlon
