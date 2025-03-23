The Trick To Stopping Trump's Chaos (with Larry Diamond)

Larry Diamond joins John Avlon to sound the alarm on the growing threat of authoritarianism in America. From legal intimidation to undermining democratic institutions, they break down Trump’s “authoritarian project” and what we can do to resist it—through civil action, unity, and courage.

