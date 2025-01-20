Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
28
11

Bill Kristol: Resist the Nihilism

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jan 20, 2025
∙ Paid
28
11
Share

Trump wants us to believe that nothing matters, so we'll brush off all his corruption and grifting as though everybody does it. That's what aspiring authoritarians always do, including the guy who didn't place his hand on a Bible when he was sworn in today. Meanwhile, Trump just launched probably the biggest scam in the history of the presidency with his memecoin—ordinary people will lose real money, nothing like the small-ball amounts he scoops up with his shoes, mugs, and digital baseball cards. Plus, Biden's pardons, Trump's Day One executive orders, and seizing the means of content production with TikTok.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Subscribe to The Bulwark

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Ron Brownstein: Don't Take the Bait
  Tim Miller
Melissa Murray and John Avlon: The Dark Legal Clouds Ahead
  Tim Miller and John Avlon
Adam Kinzinger and Mark Kelly: Dirty Little Secret
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Peter Hamby: The Politics of a Firestorm
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Cannons All the Way Down
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: We Are Team Karen (Pence)
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Derek Thompson and Elizabeth Weil: The Trend Toward Solitude
  Tim Miller