Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Revisiting 'Inglourious Basterds'
Revisiting 'Inglourious Basterds'

Bill Ryan and Dennis Cozzalio on Quentin Tarantino's self-proclaimed masterpiece.
Sonny Bunch
Jan 18, 2025
Transcript
‘Inglourious Basterds’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Bill Ryan and Dennis Cozzalio to discuss their contribution to the new Arrow Limited Edition release of Inglourious Basterds on 4K. The booklet features a blog-era (remember blogs?) conversation about the film that occurred when it was initially released, in addition to, among other things, a postcard with a recipe for apple strudel (whip cream NOT optional). It’s a great set with lots of extras and I highly recommend picking it up if you can find a copy. We discussed the initial response to the film and our own feelings about it some 15 years or so later, as well as that weirdly exciting moment of online film criticism. If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

