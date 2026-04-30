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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
16m

Kash Patel began his remarks with, "As you heard from the attorney general, and the U.S. attorney, former FBI Director James Comey has now been indicted for two felony counts. "

I hope that in a few years, another FBI director will make a similar announcement, replacing the words "James Comey" with "Kashyap Patel."

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Patricia McKeown's avatar
Patricia McKeown
17m

Norms, norms?! These people are citing norms as a reason for Powell to exit? The irony is just too delicious.

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