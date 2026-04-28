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BREAKING: Trump Indicts Comey—AGAIN | The Next Level

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Tim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and JVL are going LIVE to cover yet another indictment of Jim Comey by the Trump administration.

Read Ben Parker’s exclusive reporting on Trump’s plan to put his own face on U.S. passports.

Read JVL’s Triad newsletter.

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This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

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