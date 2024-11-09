Recently in The Bulwark:

SAM STEIN: Despairing Dems Say Biden and Harris Played It Too Safe

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are seen with the flag of United States on a mobile phone screen. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

THERE HAS BEEN NO SHORTAGE of recriminations and postmortems in the roughly 48 hours since Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump. But one thing virtually every Democrat seems to agree on is that the party dramatically hurt itself by not engaging conservative-friendly and alternative media.

MARK HELPRIN—AUTHOR OF EIGHT NOVELS over the last half-century, including the 1983 bestseller Winter’s Tale, and three collections of short stories—stands apart from the most highly touted novelists of our time, to whom he pays scant attention. He has instead absorbed lessons in how to write and how to live from the likes of Goethe, Hugo, Tolstoy, Mozart, Beethoven, and Verdi, and his novels bear the marks of grand opera: heroic men and women, spiritual aristocrats, swept up in trials of love and courage befitting their stature, with their ordeals, tragedies, and triumphs rendered in language of crystalline beauty unembarrassed by surges of impassioned magniloquence.

THREE MONTHS AGO, the Democratic party looked robust. It was willing to push a sitting president off the ticket because of his advanced age, then it quickly united around another candidate. The Republican party, by contrast, was sticking with its (also old) convicted criminal. Parties exist to win elections, not launder money to their nominee’s lawyers or tend to the egos of elderly men—and the Democrats showed they understood that.

Sean Baker is one of the most interesting filmmakers working today because of his clear-eyed sympathy. He sees people living on the margins of society as worthy of both our respect and our interest and our empathy without ever shying away from the fact that, for the most part, their messed-up lives are at least partly the result of their own decisions. Actions have consequences even when we feel as though no other actions can be taken.

Happy Friday!

Donald Trump, Elon Musk and MAGA… are the establishment now. (Anthony Fisher, MSNBC)

Our dogtopian future… Robot dogs patrol at Mar-a-Lago. (The Hill)

Mark Cuban Warns… Trump’s Tariff Plans Are Already Hurting the Economy: ‘All Happening Right Now’ (Mediaite)

I’m Running Out of Ways… to Explain How Bad This Is. At The Atlantic, Charlie Warzel writes: “What’s happening in America today is something darker than a misinformation crisis.” 🎁

