Ben Wittes: Americans Elected a Serial Criminal to Be President

The Trump trials were a cosmic democratic disaster, and the justice system did not do justice: Trump was not treated in the same way as other people who've stolen classified docs or tried to overthrow the election—and his conviction and indictments made him more qualified in MAGA's eyes. Plus, the Sotomayor/SCOTUS issue, aiding Ukraine before January 20, and avoiding the sound of Trump's voice.

Ben Wittes joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

