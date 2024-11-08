Playback speed
Born From Anger

Nov 08, 2024
3
It’s been three days since Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris to be our 47th president. The gang attempts to start to unravel the question of what the Democratic Party must do to win working class voters, and debate what type of insanity we should root for from a second Trump term.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

