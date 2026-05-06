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Did the Trump Admin Hide Full Damage from Iran Attacks? | Command Post

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to discuss the Washington Post’s reporting that Iran has hit more U.S. military assets than previously reported, the pause on Trump’s Project Freedom hours after it was announced, and whether Putin had any say about the U.S. withdrawing troops from Germany.

Read more from the Washington Post exclusiv…

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