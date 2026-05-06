Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to discuss the Washington Post’s reporting that Iran has hit more U.S. military assets than previously reported, the pause on Trump’s Project Freedom hours after it was announced, and whether Putin had any say about the U.S. withdrawing troops from Germany.
Read more from the Washington Post exclusiv…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Did the Trump Admin Hide Full Damage from Iran Attacks? | Command Post
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to discuss the Washington Post’s reporting that Iran has hit more U.S. military assets than previously reported, the pause on Trump’s Project Freedom hours after it was announced, and whether Putin had any say about the U.S. withdrawing troops from Germany.
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes