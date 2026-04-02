Did Trump Just Have a “Biden Moment”?

Trump delivered a highly anticipated address on Iran, but instead of clarity, viewers got a confusing, low-energy speech that raised more questions than it answered. JVL and Andrew Egger give their takes on why the speech felt so off, from Trump abandoning his usual rambling to awkwardly sticking to a teleprompter and recycling his own Truth Social posts. They dig into the lack of a clear strategy, the strange war messaging, how the markets reacted so poorly in real time, and why even casual viewers were left asking: what was the point of this? If this speech was supposed to reassure Americans, it may have done the opposite.



Read more from JVL's Triad: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/america-lost-iran-won-trump-shat

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