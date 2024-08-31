Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
29

DNC Part 2: The Dems' Defibrillator (with John Anzalone)

Sarah Longwell
Aug 31, 2024
∙ Paid
29
Share

The Democratic National Convention was a respite from Democrats' summer of despair, and a lot of the good vibes filtered down to swing voters...but are good vibes enough? Democratic pollster John Anzalone joins Sarah to listen to how the new ticket looks to swing voters...and even some former Trump voters who are now Harris-curious. 

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
DNC-Palooza, Part 1 (with Joe Perticone)
  Sarah Longwell and Joe Perticone
MAGA According to JD Vance (with Ian Ward)
  Sarah Longwell
Quick Reaction: Tim Walz Edition
  Sarah Longwell
Does Kamala Need A Straight White Guy? (with Sam Stein)
  Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein
Kamala Gets the Start (with David Axelrod)
  Sarah Longwell
The 'Jekyll and Hyde' Running Mate (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell and Marc A. Caputo
Gambling Our Rights? (with Audie Cornish)
  Sarah Longwell