Does 'Wicked' Defy Critical Gravity?
Does 'Wicked' Defy Critical Gravity?

Plus: Does it matter if audiences prefer AI slop?
Sonny Bunch
Dec 03, 2024
Transcript
‘Wicked: Part One’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if it matters that people prefer AI slop to art produced by real-world hacks. (Kinda?) Then they review Wicked, a movie that’s half a movie despite being 160 minutes long. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a discussion of Juror Number 2, out on VOD today. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

