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Liberal Cynic's avatar
Liberal Cynic
1h

I don't know, but maybe someone who's in the Epstein files thousands of times shouldn't be commenting on how beautiful a group of children are.

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Jude Wilson's avatar
Jude Wilson
1h

I am astounded that Trump doesn't realize every autocrat thinks he is a joke, and every leader of a democracy thinks he is a moron.

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