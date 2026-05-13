Rand Paul’s Son Berates GOP Congressman in Drunken Anti-Semitic Outburst

Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the report from NOTUS that Senator Rand Paul’s son confronted Congressman Mike Lawler in a drunken late-night exchange that reportedly included anti-Semitic remarks, a rant about Thomas Massie’s Kentucky primary, and even complaints about the SALT cap. The two unpack the growing MAGA civil war surrounding Massie, the influence of figures like Tucker Carlson, and why Trumpworld appears determined to crush one of the few Republicans willing to openly defy Trump. They also dive into the bizarre allegations now hanging over Massie’s re-election campaign, including “cow money,” workplace complaints, and a last-minute political hit that could shake up the race.



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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