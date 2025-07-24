The Bulwark

Terry Mc Kenna
29m

I took a look at the Fox News website and their top story right now is about an investigation into Russia-gate. So it is clear that the rigth wing press is standing by their man.

There is simply no equivalent in the mainstream press.

dcicero
25m

Re: "So the attorney general and the deputy director of the FBI are screaming at each other. A “senior administration official” is telling the Wall Street Journal all about it. And the president is personally involved in decisions not to release information containing reports about his own behavior."

One would think the right wing fever swamp would be all over this. This is the kind of thing that would have sent Alex Jones into orbit a few years ago. Same thing with Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes. What about Rogan? And where, oh where, is National Review? Nothing to see here? And Fox News? At some point, doesn't Megan Kelly and Shannon Bream and the rest need to say something?

I did hear some things from Alex Jones and Fuentes a few days ago, but that's about it. There's a lot more that needs to happen here.

