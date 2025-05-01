The Bulwark

Deutschmeister
Dignity is an important thing to me. So is pride. And integrity. And the feeling that I have the respect of those around me. Probably it matters to you too. So I really don't relate to a world in which people beg and grovel for favor and positive attention in the name of personal gain and advancement.

I may be nobody from nowhere to most people, but I appreciate being able to look in the mirror and see someone there who is fundamentally decent and honest and who is not beholden to anyone else for my lot in life. I wonder how those people feel down deep inside when they see themselves and hear their voices emotionally prostituting themselves for someone who, we all know, simply is using them in an entirely transactional relationship, for as long as they remain useful to him, after which point they become the nobodies from nowhere but with the stain of having sold their soul for the ultimate price of embarrassment and humiliation from their master, and the condemnation of history books that will record and show for all time the feckless submission to their overlord.

They chose their wallets and their egos over their souls. Feel not sorry for them, for they deserve no respect that would warrant any sympathy. Their deal with Mephistopheles was made entirely of their free will. It's okay to feel glad that you will not have to see or hear from them in an afterlife when they are banished to a far worse place than the one that you have earned by being honest with others and true to your morals and your values.

Mary
Many can aspire to the level of sycophancy of Pam Bondi but few will ever achieve it without projectile vomitting.

Where does one go for a lobotomy of that kind? Is it covered by the governments healthcare pan?

