100 Days of Damage

The gang bask in the utterly abysmal first quarter of President Trump’s second presidency. Plus, they react to Gretchen Whitmer and Hakeem Jefferies not understanding the authoritarian moment we’re in, and advise Democrats how they can capitalize on just how unpopular Trump will be come 2028.

Buy tickets to our live shows in Chicago with Adam Kinzinger (May 28) and Nashville with TN Rep. Justin Jones, TN Holler’d editor Justin Kanew and our own Lauren Egan (May 29) here.

