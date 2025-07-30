ICE Website Goes Full Fascist! Trump’s Personal Army? Epstein Excuse Blows Up!

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and JVL discuss the recent ICE job postings. These listings describe positions for “Deportation Officer”, "Criminal Investigator" and "General Attorney". They suggest this is part of a broader strategy to staff a loyalty-vetted enforcement agency with little oversight or transparency.

Then back to Epstein, who “stole” a 16-year-old girl from a Mar-a-Lago Spa, to work for him. They examine the deeply unsettling context of this story and how Trump appears to recount it without moral concern. They connect it to a broader pattern of normalization of sexual misconduct and the erosion of outrage in political culture.

Finally, the story of Luke Farritor, a young man who used AI to help decipher text from a scroll. Then went on to work for DOGE and who is to blame for his work.



