Trump’s Polls Could Collapse! Epstein Coverup Keeps Rolling! Newsom Goes Hard!

Tim, Sarah, and Sam talk Trump’s continuing Epstein nightmare, the GOP’s redistricting chaos in Texas, and RFK Jr.’s disastrous antivax decisions. Plus, Megyn Kelly picks a fight with Sarah, Jim Acosta creeps out everyone by interviewing an AI ghost, and conservatives suddenly think they made human breasts cool again.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.