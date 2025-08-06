The Bulwark

Trump’s Polls Could Collapse! Epstein Coverup Keeps Rolling! Newsom Goes Hard!

Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell
Sam Stein
Aug 06, 2025
Tim, Sarah, and Sam talk Trump’s continuing Epstein nightmare, the GOP’s redistricting chaos in Texas, and RFK Jr.’s disastrous antivax decisions. Plus, Megyn Kelly picks a fight with Sarah, Jim Acosta creeps out everyone by interviewing an AI ghost, and conservatives suddenly think they made human breasts cool again.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

