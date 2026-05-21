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Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
30m

No funds for the ballroom?!?!?!?!?!? Do none of these Senators care about National Security anymore?!?!?!?!?

/s

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
31m

Speaking of taking heart, I'm not sure I should be too worried about the IRS agreement absolving Trump and his circle from ever being audited again. It's not a law passed by Congress, so it seems pretty likely that the next Democratic administration can just declare the agreement null and void over some technicality.

The whole thing will end up in court, sure - just about everything Trump touches ends up with his name as either a plaintiff or the defendant - but in the long run the IRS will return to treating the president and his cronies just like everyone else in the United States: that is, auditable and liable for penalties and back taxes.

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