Inside the Ebola Outbreak That Has Experts Sweating (w/ Dr. Craig Spencer)

Jonathan Cohn is joined by Dr. Craig Spencer to break down the growing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, why global health officials are sounding the alarm, and how Trump-era cuts to public health infrastructure could affect the response. Spencer is an emergency medicine physician and Ebola survivor. During the historic 2014 outbreak, he treated patients and then contracted Ebola himself, became one of the most visible voices during that crisis. Dr. Spencer explains why this outbreak has experts more worried than past Ebola flare-ups, how Ebola actually spreads, and why it is very different from a respiratory virus like COVID.



Read more from Jonathan Cohn: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-decimated-our-global-health-network-then-ebola-hit-outbreak

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