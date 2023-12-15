The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate
0:00
-14:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Dec 15, 2023
∙ Paid
Subtitle comedy, like image caption comedy, is underrated (‘Airplane’)

On this Friday’s special bonus episode, we debate an important issue: when watching a foreign production, are subtitles or dubbed voices preferred? And will AI open up a bright new future in the world of making the lips of actors match the words of dubbers?

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture