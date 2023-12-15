Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate

On this Friday’s special bonus episode, we debate an important issue: when watching a foreign production, are subtitles or dubbed voices preferred? And will AI open up a bright new future in the world of making the lips of actors match the words of dubbers?
