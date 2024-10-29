Recently in The Bulwark:

IF YOU BELIEVE DONALD TRUMP, his campaign, his allies, and most of the polling trends, the candidate who attempted a coup and incited an insurrection is going to win the presidency back next week. This is very likely. But in case he doesn’t, Trump world has leaned hard into the narrative that he is invincible and Kamala Harris is too stupid to have a chance, a message repeated throughout his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

IN A CAMPAIGN FULL OF LIES, Donald Trump has come up with one of his most egregious whoppers yet: He’s telling Muslims and Arab Americans that he’ll protect them. The truth is just the opposite. Trump is the worst anti-Muslim bigot ever nominated for president by a major party. And his record of persecuting Muslims is a grim indicator of what he might do to minorities if he regains power.

JEFF REIMER: Lost in the Forest of Symbols

AMONG A SMALL BUT VOCAL SUBSET of readers, the arrival of a new doorstopper on poetry and philosophy by Canadian thinker Charles Taylor is liable to induce swooning. For at least fifteen years, other thinkers have been describing him as an “elder statesman” of English-speaking philosophy, and his broadly synthesizing, historically detailed arguments in works such as Sources of the Self and A Secular Age have become touchstones on some of the great themes of modern thought: language, political identity, religion and secularism, selfhood, and the notions of authenticity and representation in multicultural democracies.

Alumni stories… As we head into the final week of the election here are some personal stories from alumni of GOP Presidential candidates and why they are supporting Kamala Harris.

One Week from the Election: The Survey Findings Keeping Robert P. Jones Up at Night

Oregon school asks Ted Cruz to pull… transgender sports ad that pictures student without permission🎁 (Houston Chronicle)

We should all believe Donald Trump… when he tells us who he is. Phil Heimlich in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Remembering Jimmy Donovan… The voice of the Cleveland Browns.

