Hopefully, this is Venom's 'Last Dance'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if comic book legend Alan Moore is right to blame toxic fandom and arrested development for the rise of Trump. Then they review Venom: The Last Dance, a movie that’s bad … but watchably so? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for some election even distraction suggestions. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

