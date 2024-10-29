The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Hopefully, this is Venom's 'Last Dance'
Hopefully, this is Venom's 'Last Dance'

Plus: did toxic fandom lead to Donald Trump?
Sonny Bunch
Oct 29, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if comic book legend Alan Moore is right to blame toxic fandom and arrested development for the rise of Trump. Then they review Venom: The Last Dance, a movie that’s bad … but watchably so? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for some election even distraction suggestions. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
