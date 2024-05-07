Two conservatives describe their break with Trump. Former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann saw both the mafia culture up close and Trump's disinterest in doing the work of being president. He also exploits the rising extremism in the evangelical church. And former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he's voting for Biden, and tells Tim Miller that "doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing."
show notes:
Share this post
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump
www.thebulwark.com
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump
May 07, 2024
28
Share this post
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump
www.thebulwark.com
4
Two conservatives describe their break with Trump. Former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann saw both the mafia culture up close and Trump's disinterest in doing the work of being president. He also exploits the rising extremism in the evangelical church. And former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he's voting for Biden, and tells Tim Miller that "doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing."
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Elizabeth Neumann
Writes Elizabeth’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump