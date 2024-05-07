The Bulwark
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump

Tim Miller
and
Elizabeth Neumann
May 07, 2024
Two conservatives describe their break with Trump. Former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann saw both the mafia culture up close and Trump's disinterest in doing the work of being president. He also exploits the rising extremism in the evangelical church. And former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he's voting for Biden, and tells Tim Miller that "doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing."

Elizabeth Neumann
Tim Miller
