Elon’s Weakness Exposed

Hannah Yoest
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 10, 2025
JVL and Hannah Yoest talk Tesla design and more. JVL goes into the recent decline in Telsa sale worldwide. How Tesla is resale values are terrible. How Trump voters like Tesla but would never buy an EV.

Read JVL’s The Triad, Tesla Is Elon Musk’s Soft Underbelly: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/tesla-is-elon-musks-soft-underbelly

