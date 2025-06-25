Putin Hit a Passenger Train with a North Korean Missile (w/ Caolan Robertson)

Tim Miller connects with Caolan Robertson, reporting live from Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. Broadcasting from an active train station near a recent missile strike, Robertson describes Ukraine’s unshakable resilience—embodied by its rail workers, the “Iron People.”

Don’t miss Caolan's report on Russian Soldiers' Cannibalism.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.