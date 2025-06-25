The Bulwark

Putin Hit a Passenger Train with a North Korean Missile (w/ Caolan Robertson)

Jun 25, 2025
Tim Miller connects with Caolan Robertson, reporting live from Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. Broadcasting from an active train station near a recent missile strike, Robertson describes Ukraine’s unshakable resilience—embodied by its rail workers, the “Iron People.”

Don’t miss Caolan's report on Russian Soldiers' Cannibalism.

