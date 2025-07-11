The Bulwark

Trump Orders Abbott To Gerrymander Texas (w/ John Bisognano)

Lauren Egan
Jul 11, 2025
Texas Governor Greg Abbott just called a surprise special legislative session with a big-ticket item: redrawing the state’s congressional maps. Why now? And why does it matter? Lauren Egan sits down with John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to unpack the high-stakes political motives behind this move. With pressure from Donald Trump’s political team, the Texas GOP is pushing to redraw districts that could reshape control of the House in 2026 and beyond.

