Ken Paxton’s Divorce Drama Gets “Biblically” Messy

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s messy divorce just blew up as Angela Paxton blasts the filing on Twitter/X. Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the scandal, from “biblical grounds,” MAGA backlash, Paxton’s history of alleged affairs, and that infamous $1,000 pen incident.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.