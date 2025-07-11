Ken Paxton’s Divorce Drama Gets “Biblically” Messy

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s messy divorce just blew up as Angela Paxton blasts the filing on Twitter/X. Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the scandal, from “biblical grounds,” MAGA backlash, Paxton’s history of alleged affairs, and that infamous $1,000 pen incident.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.
Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.