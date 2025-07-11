The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Ken Paxton’s Divorce Drama Gets “Biblically” Messy

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s messy divorce just blew up as Angela Paxton blasts the filing on Twitter/X. Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the scandal, from “biblical grounds,” MAGA backlash, Paxton’s history of alleged affairs, and that infamous $1,000 pen incident.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture