Why Kristi Noem’s Incompetence Matters

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 10, 2025
JVL and Sarah discuss the tragic flash flooding in Texas and break down CNN's reporting about how Kristi Noem’s cost-cutting directive slowed FEMA’s ability to deploy rescue teams, paralyzed relief efforts, and what this disaster reveals about the Trump administration’s broader failures.

