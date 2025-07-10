Why Kristi Noem’s Incompetence Matters

JVL and Sarah discuss the tragic flash flooding in Texas and break down CNN's reporting about how Kristi Noem’s cost-cutting directive slowed FEMA’s ability to deploy rescue teams, paralyzed relief efforts, and what this disaster reveals about the Trump administration’s broader failures.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.
Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.