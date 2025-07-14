The Bulwark

Manosphere Bros Turn on Trump. Mocked Over Epstein Lies

Tim Miller
Jul 14, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller talks about a wave of red-pilled influencer, including Andrew Schulz, begin turning on Trump, calling out his broken promises, warmongering, and ties to Epstein. Former Trump allies are questioning everything from his foreign policy to his authenticity.

