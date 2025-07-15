The Bulwark

Trump’s Bizarre Speech at Faith Luncheon Event

Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Jul 15, 2025
15
10
At a White House Faith Office Luncheon, Donald Trump delivered a meandering and often off-topic speech weaving from divorce jokes to trans athletes to divine intervention. Sam Stein and Andrew Egger break down the event’s surreal moments and what it says about Trump’s evolving relationship with the religious right.

