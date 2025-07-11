The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
2

Trump Appoints “Alpha Male” Twitter Troll U.S. Ambassador?

Will Sommer's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer
and
Sonny Bunch
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

Trump’s latest ambassador pick is a self-proclaimed “alpha male” who tweets about going to Hooters, eating an absurd amount of steak, and detailed stories where “everyone clapped.” Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer deep dive into the wild rise of Nick Adams from Australian bird-hating deputy mayor to MAGA TikTok influencer, and now to being appointed U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture