Trump Appoints “Alpha Male” Twitter Troll U.S. Ambassador?

Trump’s latest ambassador pick is a self-proclaimed “alpha male” who tweets about going to Hooters, eating an absurd amount of steak, and detailed stories where “everyone clapped.” Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer deep dive into the wild rise of Nick Adams from Australian bird-hating deputy mayor to MAGA TikTok influencer, and now to being appointed U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

