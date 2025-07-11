The Bulwark

Trump Just Discovered Liberia Speaks English (w/ Holly Berkley Fletcher)

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Benjamin Parker
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

Former CIA Africa analyst Holly Berkley Fletcher joins Ben Parker to discuss Trump’s latest detour into foreign policy confusion. What started as a trade pitch turned into a cringe history lesson and a whole lot of awkward.

Check out more from Holly here!

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

