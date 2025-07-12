The Bulwark

The Bulwark

New Kash Patel Tweet Adds More Fuel to Epstein Fire

Sarah Longwell
and
William Kristol
Jul 12, 2025
Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol break down the latest chaos in MAGA world over the Epstein files. Pam Bondi is under fire, Dan Bongino is reportedly threatening to quit, and now Kash Patel is suddenly walking back everything he’s ever said. Why the abrupt U-turns? Who’s really calling the shots? And is Trump trying to bury this story before it gets worse?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

