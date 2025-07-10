Whistleblower Says Trump Nominee Defied Court Order

Sam Stein is joined by Politico’s Kyle Cheney to unpack a bombshell whistleblower report accusing DOJ official Emil Bove—now nominated for a federal judgeship—of encouraging the Trump administration to defy court orders in deportation cases. They dive into Bove’s controversial history, including his role in firing January 6 prosecutors, undermining immigration rulings, and the use of the Alien Enemies Act. With new text messages and internal emails surfacing, the conversation reveals how deep the disregard for judicial authority ran, and why this nomination is sparking major concerns.

