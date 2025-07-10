The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Mayor Bass Slams Trump: “It Used to Be Called a Coup”

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Lauren Egan
Jul 10, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joins Sam Stein and Lauren Egan to discuss the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles, National Guard deployment, the impact on local communities and businesses, and how L.A. is responding to what she calls a dangerous federal overreach.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture