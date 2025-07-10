Mayor Bass Slams Trump: “It Used to Be Called a Coup”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joins Sam Stein and Lauren Egan to discuss the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles, National Guard deployment, the impact on local communities and businesses, and how L.A. is responding to what she calls a dangerous federal overreach.

