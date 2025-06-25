The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
14
3

Mamdani's Victory in NYC Sparks Identity Crisis for Dems

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
John Avlon's avatar
Sam Stein
,
Lauren Egan
, and
John Avlon
Jun 25, 2025
∙ Paid
14
3
Share

Sam Stein, John Avlon, and Lauren Egan break down Zohran Mamdani’s stunning win in the NYC mayoral primary, Andrew Cuomo’s abrupt concession, and why moderates are panicking about what comes next.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t c…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture