Mamdani's Victory in NYC Sparks Identity Crisis for Dems

Sam Stein, John Avlon, and Lauren Egan break down Zohran Mamdani’s stunning win in the NYC mayoral primary, Andrew Cuomo’s abrupt concession, and why moderates are panicking about what comes next.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t c…