Trump's Evil Immigration Plan Just Got More Diabolical

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 25, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick about how the Trump administration is aggressively deporting immigrants not to their home countries, but to unfamiliar third countries—often places facing severe unrest. This alarming tactic leaves people stranded, without resources or support, raising urgent human rights concerns.

