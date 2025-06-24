The Bulwark

“Abject Humiliation” Judge Shreds Trump’s DOJ; Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Release Ordered

Sam Stein
Jun 24, 2025
15
Sam Stein and Adam Klasfeld break down the judge’s decision to order Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release after he was wrongfully detained and sent to prison in El Salvador, delivering a strong and scathing rebuke to Trump’s DOJ.

Read More from Adam in All Rise News, "Kilmar Abrego must be freed, judge rules — but ICE might grab him anyway"

