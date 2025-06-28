Tim Miller: We're We're Stuck In 2020

We’re stuck in a political time warp. Tim Miller breaks down two stories that show how we’re still reliving the madness of 2020: Donald Trump cozying up to a propagandist from Mike Lindell’s pillow “news” network, and Gavin Newsom suing Fox News for the exact amount they paid Dominion.

