RFK Jr.'s MAHA Minions Are Super Pissed At Him Over Watches

Will Sommer
,
Sonny Bunch
, and
The Bulwark
Jun 28, 2025
Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer break down RFK Jr.'s $20 million government ad push to make wearable health tech “cool.” But his own Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) base isn’t buying it—raising alarms about surveillance, data privacy, and insider business ties.
Plus, an update on the Liver King’s strange feud with Joe Rogan and how ayahuasca may have playe…

