Gov. Beshear: "The Goal of This Bill Is to Kick People Off Medicaid"

Jonathan Cohn
Jun 27, 2025
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins Jonathan Cohn to discuss the impact of the Republican healthcare bill moving through Congress, including proposed Medicaid cuts, rural hospital closures, and job losses.

Read More in The Bulwark, "Trump’s About to Slash Medicaid. TV News Has Barely Noticed."

