Gov. Beshear: "The Goal of This Bill Is to Kick People Off Medicaid"

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins Jonathan Cohn to discuss the impact of the Republican healthcare bill moving through Congress, including proposed Medicaid cuts, rural hospital closures, and job losses.
Read More in The Bulwark, "Trump’s About to Slash Medicaid. TV News Has Barely Noticed."
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Take…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.