SCOTUS Just Blew Up Nationwide Injunctions

Leah Litman, law professor and author of "Lawless: How the Supreme Court Runs on Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories, and Bad Vibes" joins Sam Stein to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting nationwide injunctions and its implications for Trump’s executive order targeting birthright citizenship. Also, the potential consequences for civil rights enforcement, and how this decision could reshape the balance of power between the courts and the executive branch.

