Trump Goes Full Banana Republic—Purges Jobs Expert

Trump just fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics—for telling the truth about his disastrous economy. Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell take on Trump’s latest authoritarian tantrum, the jaw-dropping new jobs report, and why this move may push America into banana republic territory.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.