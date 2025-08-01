The Bulwark

Trump Goes Full Banana Republic—Purges Jobs Expert

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Aug 01, 2025
Trump just fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics—for telling the truth about his disastrous economy. Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell take on Trump’s latest authoritarian tantrum, the jaw-dropping new jobs report, and why this move may push America into banana republic territory.

