Donald Trump’s Big Dumb Ballroom

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Aug 01, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein react to the gaudy design choices Donald Trump is planning for a $200 million renovation of the White House East Wing, including a completely gold grand ballroom, and the long lasting imprint he’s trying to leave on the People’s House.

