A New Low? Trump Invites Sex Offender to the White House (w/ Pablo Torre)

Donald Trump just revived the Presidential Fitness Council and the guest list is stranger than fiction: RFK Jr., Triple H, an NFL kicker, a sex offender, and Bryson DeChambeau. In this unhinged appearance, Trump fumbles basic NIL facts, rails against women’s sports progress, and blames capitalism while pretending to defend it. Tim Miller and Pablo Torre break down how the whole thing feels like a distraction from tougher questions, especially a pressing one about Jeffrey Epstein.

